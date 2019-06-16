Pakistan vs India Live updates: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Manchester: The eyes of more than a billion television viewers around the globe will turn to Manchester when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet today in the most highly-anticipated group match of the World Cup.

Such was the desire of fans to cheer on their heroes in person that, according to the International Cricket Council’s own figures, there were some 800,000 applications for tickets to watch the match at an Old Trafford ground where the capacity is 26,000.

It’s no wonder then that officials are desperate the match does not fall victim to rain in what is already a record World Cup for washouts.

This match is all the more eagerly awaited because political pressures have put a stop to India-Pakistan fixtures outside of major tournaments.

While history on India’s side, Pakistan can take heart from the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, when they thrashed India by 180 runs.

10:00am



Manchester weather update: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze with 50 percent chances of showers in the later part of the day.

09:00am

Pakistani rock star Ali Zafar has reached Manchester to watch the match.

08:00am

Indian singer Guru Randhawa in UK for the big match.