Boxer Amir Khan believes Pakistan can win match against India in Manchester

LONDON: Pakistani origin British boxer believed Pakistan can win much-awaited match against Indian in Manchester on Sunday.
Talking to The News, Boxer Amir Khan said, “Whenever Pakistan and India play, it’s a big match. I believe Pakistan can win the match against India.”
Amir said team need support from Pakistanis in England, adding that green shirts win depend on what game plan they have prepared.
Pakistanis living in Britain, Europe and Pakistan are with the team and praying for the win.
