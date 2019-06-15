‘Cat filter error’ during live streaming: PTI issues clarification

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has clarified regarding a ‘cat filter’ error by its social media team during the live streaming of the briefing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai.



In a statement regarding coverage of press briefing of the provincial minister, PTI says “disciplinary committee probed the matter first hand and concluded the incident as a ‘human error’ by one of the hard working volunteer.”

It said “Whilst covering a press briefing press briefing a cat filter was witnessed by the viewers which was removed within few minutes.

The statement further says all necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in future.