Putin, FM Qureshi pose for camera

Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Bishkek, Kyrgyz capital , to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He was accompanied by a delegation which also included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The summit was attended by leaders from member states including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Footage of Imran Khan and Putin having lively discussions overs meals and during joint photo sessions were highlighted as strengthening relations between Pakistan and Russia.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Russian leader also posed for cameras during the summit.

The photo of the top Pakistani diplomat and the Russian president was shared on social media with users calling it beginning of a new era of relations between the two countries.

The Pakistani prime minister also sat for interviews with Russian media and talked about the prospects of future.

He was of the view that both the countries were on path to develop friendly relations after remaining in two different camps for decades during and after cold war .







