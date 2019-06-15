close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 15, 2019

Putin, FM Qureshi pose for camera

Sat, Jun 15, 2019
Russian President Putin and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Bishkek, Kyrgyz capital , to attend  the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

He was accompanied by a   delegation which also included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The summit was attended by leaders from  member states including  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President  Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Footage of Imran Khan and Putin having  lively discussions overs meals and during joint photo sessions  were highlighted as  strengthening relations  between Pakistan and Russia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the Russian leader also posed for cameras during the summit.

 The photo of the top Pakistani diplomat and the Russian president was  shared on social media with users calling it  beginning of a new era of relations between the two countries.

Russian President and Prime Minister Imran Khan during SCO summit 

The Pakistani prime minister  also  sat for interviews with Russian media and talked about the prospects of future.

He was of the view that both the countries were on path to develop   friendly relations  after  remaining in two different camps for decades during and after cold war .



