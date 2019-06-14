Saudi air defence intercepts five Yemen rebel drones in new airport attack

RIYADH: Saudi forces on Friday intercepted five drones launched by Yemeni rebels, targeting Abha airport.

According to Riyadh-led military coalition, the drones targeted Abha airport, where a rebel missile on Wednesday left several civilians wounded,

"The royal Saudi air defence force and air force successfully intercepted and destroyed five unmanned drone aircraft launched by Huthi militia towards Abha international airport and Khamis Mushait," the coalition statement said without reporting any casualties.



The airport was operating normally with no flights disrupted, the statement added.

The latest attack come amid spiralling regional tensions after Washington accused Iran of carrying out attacks that left two tankers ablaze in the Gulf of Oman, the second such incident in a month in the strategic sea lane.

