PM Imran Khan, Narendra Modi briefly meet at SCO summit, claims FM Qureshi

BISHKEK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shook hands during the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek.



Qureshi said “Imran Khan and Modi shook hands and briefly exchanged views.”

Imran Khan and Indian PM also briefly exchanged views over Indian elections, he added.

It may be noted here that PM Imran Khan and Modi attended also dinner reception hosted by President Kyrgyzstan in honour of leaders participating in the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek.

Video circulating on social media shows PM Imran Khan and Narendra Modi entered the hall together however, Imran Khan walking at the front snubbed his Indian counterpart.

