Pakistan weather forecast: Friday, 14 June

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Severe tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad divisions, while at isolated places in Sukkur, Karachi, Malakand, Hazara and Mardan divisions.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sahiwal, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan divisions and Islamabad.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi, Turbat 47°C, Gawadar, Noorpurthal 46°C, Jaccobabad, Jiwani 45°C.