Cyclone Vayu: Latest updates

Tropical Cyclone Vayu in the East Arabian Sea has transformed into a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ (VSCS) and is moving in northwesterly direction, the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated in latest press advisory.

According to the statement, Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during last 6 hours, now lay centered around Lat.20.4.N and Long.69.5E at 0800 PST of 13 June 2019 at a distance of about 540 km Southeast of Karachi.

The maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 km/hour gusting to 175 km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to continue to move in northwesterly direction.

Under the influence of this system, scattered Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar districts) on Thursday-Friday. While isolated Dust-thundershowers may occur in rest of Sindh during the period.

The seabreeze is likely to remain cut-off on 13-15 June and heatwave conditions will prevail in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea during Wednesday evening to Friday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

The Met Office also requested the Sindh provincial authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming days regarding the impact of TC VAYU.

