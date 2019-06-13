Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday, 13 June

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 12 hours. Severe tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected in southeast Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions), while at isolated places in Kalat and Makran divisions.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected in Sindh, Kalat and Makran divisions, while at isolated places in Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan and D.I.Khan divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the countryِ۔

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Bunji 06, Astore 05, Hunza 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05, Kalam 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi, Larkana 48°C, Jaccobabad 47°C, Dadu & Moenjodaro 46°C.