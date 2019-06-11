close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 12, 2019

Budget reflects Naya Pakistan, says PM Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is going to be a great state which would be a Riasat-e-Madina’.

He said this while addressing to the nation on television on Tuesday night.

Referring to the PTI Government’s first federal budget, the prime minister said, “ This is the budget which reflects Naya Pakistan” .

