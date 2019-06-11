Bilawal terms budget 2019-20 ‘anti-people’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed budget 2019-20 ‘anti-people’.



In a statement, Bilawal said “Opposition parties will resist the federal budget inside and outside the parliament.”

He went on to say opposition would not let the anti-people budget passed by the parliament.

PPP Chairman also took to Twitter to mock PM Imran Khan over the budget. He added that this budget would increases taxes, inflation and unemployment

Bilawal said “Today the PM of Pakistan danced on the floor of the house as his ministers introduced a PTIMF budget that increases taxes, inflation & unemployment. History will record how Imran danced as our economy burns.”



