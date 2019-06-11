Take a look inside the extravagant wedding ceremony of Dubai royals

DUBAI: Dubai is relishing in the joy of the grand nuptials of the three sons of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum -Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai - who married off in exuberant ceremonies.



The reception of Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the region's largest events venue.

The extravagant ceremony saw a plethora of royals, dignitaries, artistes and residents in attendance.

Meanwhile, a video of an artist performing at the women's event emerged on social media and has gone viral since then.

The female who performed at the royal wedding artistes including Mirna Tahan sang and danced to popular Arabic songs.



Tahan is a popular model and singer, known for performing at royal weddings in the Gulf.

Check out the photos and videos here:

Sheikh Hamdan, 36, tied the knot in holy matrimony with Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed, while Sheikh Maktoum, 35, married Sheikha Maryam bint Butti, and Sheikh Ahmed, 32, married Sheikha Midya bint Dalmouj.

While the wedding celebrations for men were held at DWTC, sources said the women hosted their get-together at a separate venue.

According to a royal fan page, the next ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2019 in South Dubai. The page also posted a picture of the beautiful invite that garnered massive attention over the web.