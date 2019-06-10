Pakistan embassy launches Urdu classes in Paris

The Urdu language classes have been started for the children of the Pakistani community living in France.



The Pakistani embassy located in Paris arranged classes of the Urdu language in collaboration with a French NGO, Together For Human Development.

Pakistani ambassador Moin-ul-Haq inaugurated the classes. “This was a longstanding demand from the community to hold Urdu language classes,” said Haq, addressing the event.

“I am glad that not only the Pakistan-origin children but the kids from other communities also are taking interest in the classes,” Haq told Geo News. The classes are open for all communities, the envoy said.

He thanked Pakistan-origin French lady and president SPDH Ms Naghma Kayani for playing an active role in the project.

Kayani said, “It’s a matter of immense pride for us to announce that over 25 students have been enrolled in the Urdu classes since 2018.”

Later, the ambassador presented some Urdu books to SPDH and distributed prizes among students who passed the course with outstanding marks.

Officials from the French government, members of civil society and the Pakistani community, and journalists attended the event in large number.