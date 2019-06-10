Green Shirts continue practice ahead of clash with Aussies





TAUNTON: A green-top wicket awaits Pakistan and Australia in Taunton as Pakistan Cricket team continues to practice ahead of its clash against the defending champions at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

On Monday, the boys in green got proper training opportunity. And, they took the maximum advantage of it and held a three-hour long training session at the Cooper Associates County Ground here in Taunton.

As the weather looked clear, the boys also got the opportunity to have a look at the wicket which has grass on it and seems supportive for bowlers.

The team management is set to finalize its strategy for the game against Australia and there’s a likelihood that a team adds the fast bowling strength but a final decision would be made on Wednesday morning, ahead of the game.

Chief selector Inzamam ul Haq was also present at Pakistan team’s practice session and was seen discussing with head coach Mickey Arthur during nets.

The weather seems improved, but there’s still rain predicted on the match day. However, the team management is hopeful of cricket, and a competitive one, in Taunton on Wednesday.