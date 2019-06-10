Dubai royal wedding invite goes viral ahead of extravagant ceremony this week

In royal Emirati fashion three sons of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum married in an extravagant ceremony last week and are prepping up to host another lavish event this week, invites of which have been widely circulating on social media.

The next wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2019 in South Dubai with invites catching the attention of social media users.



Last week, on Thursday the sons of Vice President and the Prime Minister of UAE and the ruler of Dubai married three of his sons, Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



The extravagant wedding held on June 6, 2019 also welcomed esteemed VIPs like all the rulers of emirates, crown princes, ministers, Sheikhs and numerous other senior level official and dignitaries.



On the other hand, the royal brides have all hailed from Dubai’s ruling Al Maktoum family with 36-year-old Sheikh Hamdan marrying Sheikha bint Saeed, 35-year-old Sheikh Maktoum getting hitched to Sheikha Maryam bint Butti and 32-year-old Sheikh Ahmed tying the knot with Sheikha Midya bint Dalmouj.

As per reports, the wedding ceremony was segregated for both men and women with the men’s celebration hosted at DWTC and women’s at another venue.















