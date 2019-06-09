Firdous Ashiq Awan vows for the forthcoming budget to be 'people-friendly'

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday vowed that the forthcoming budget will be ‘people-friendly’.

Speaking of the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the public is the government’s first priority which is why it will be ‘people-friendly’.

She added further that the budget would pave a way for the ruling party’s abiding plan.

Moreover, she revealed that regarding the approaching budget, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be notifying the public and informing them of the federal government’s priorities.

Awan had earlier announced on May 28, 2019 that the budget will be getting presented on June 11 which would be centered on stabilizing Pakistan economic situation.