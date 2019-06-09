close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 9, 2019

Passenger mistakenly opens emergency exit of PIA flight

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 09, 2019

A passenger aboard a PIA flight mistakenly opened the emergency door of the  aircraft, prompting the staff to offload all the passengers. 

According  to PIA, the incident took place on the runway at Manchester airport. The flight was delayed for seven hours.

A PIA spokesman said nearly 40 passengers and their luggage was offloaded as per standard operating procedure.

Local TV channels reported that a female passengers had mistaken the emergency door  for toilet.

Emergency chute of the aircraft was activated when the passenger opened the emergency exit.

The spokesman said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by PIA Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik.


