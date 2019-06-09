Passenger mistakenly opens emergency exit of PIA flight

A passenger aboard a PIA flight mistakenly opened the emergency door of the aircraft, prompting the staff to offload all the passengers.

According to PIA, the incident took place on the runway at Manchester airport. The flight was delayed for seven hours.

A PIA spokesman said nearly 40 passengers and their luggage was offloaded as per standard operating procedure.

Local TV channels reported that a female passengers had mistaken the emergency door for toilet.

Emergency chute of the aircraft was activated when the passenger opened the emergency exit.

The spokesman said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by PIA Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik.



