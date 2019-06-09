Sunil Gavaskar shuts down TV anchor calling for India World Cup boycott over Dhoni gloves

Indian media has gone crazy since ICC "requested" Mahendra Singh Dhoni to stop using gloves with Indian army insignia.



Some TV channels have gone so far as to demand Indian team boycott ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 if Dhoni is not allowed to wear the gloves.

As the debate rages on mainstream media, Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar has asked the Indian team to focus more on their World Cup campaign instead of indulging in unnecessary debate on the gloves.

The former cricketer has refused to gave in to the hysteria but Indian TV channels are relentlessly calling out anyone who seems to disagree with the lot demanding boycott.

In one of TV programs, Gavaskar was once again asked to change his opinion since "nobody" agrees with him.

Quoting former Indian army chief and some former players, a TV anchor said people's sentiments were different from Gavaskar's and most of them think Indian cricket team should boycott the World Cup instead of compromising on the honor of Indian army.

"Do whatever you pleas," said an irritated Gavaskar who seemed to have had enough .

"Have you thought for a while who will win the World Cup If Indian team chooses to boycott. You guys only indulge in empty talk without even thinking of consequences ," Gavaskar said anchor.