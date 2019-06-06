Pak High Commissioner to UK hosts grand Eid luncheon for Muslim community

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hosted Eid-ul-Fitr Open House at his official residence 'Pakistan House' in London on Tuesday in order to celebrate the auspicious occasion with the Pakistani community.

A large number of diaspora belonging to all walks of life attended the Open House and enjoyed the warm hospitality, ambience and delicious Pakistani cuisine at Zakaria's residence.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan from Pakistan were seen in attendance of the Open House.

Members of UK Parliament, diplomats, mayors, councillors, business persons, professionals, community leaders and representatives of media were also in attendance.

Presence of a large number of children added colour to the event.

The High Commissioner and his wife spent the day with the guests. The attendees termed the event a great opportunity to socialize and meet and greet each other on the Eid Day.

They said: “Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr at Pakistan House is an amazing experience. It brings afresh the fond memories of homeland, Pakistan. We love the festivity, culture, traditions, clothing and cuisine, all this is reminiscent of Pakistan where families and friends get together and celebrate this day. Meeting at “Pakistan House” further strengthens our bond with our country.”

Speaking to the media representatives, the High Commissioner said: “Open House is an outreach effort of the High Commission to connect with the community. British Pakistanis get together at the Pakistan House to enjoy the festivity of Eid and share their joys with each other. The event also promotes communal feelings and provides an excellent opportunity for social networking. It is so encouraging that members of our community come to celebrate Eid at the Pakistan House in such large numbers.”