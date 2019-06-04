close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 4, 2019
Sania Mirza comes to Hasan Ali's rescue after netizen trolls him

Sania Mirza comes to Hasan Ali's rescue after netizen trolls him

Read More

Read More

Sania Mirza congratulates team Pakistan on thumping win against England

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 04, 2019

Ace Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza has sent a bunch of warm felicitations to Pakistan after they emerged victorious at the ICC World Cup 2019 match against England on Monday.

Sania congratulated Pakistan on its amazing redemption in the World Cup and tweeted:

"Congratulations to Team Pakistan on bouncing back the way they did and being as unpredictable like it always is !!! @cricketworldcup got more interesting than it already was."

Sania Mirza has often been seen waging support to the Pakistani cricket team and its players.

It was only recently that the tennis star came to pacer Hasan Ali's rescue when he was trolled by a Twitter user.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Pakistan will next clash with Sri Lanka on Friday, 7th June. 

Latest News

More From Sports