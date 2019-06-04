Sania Mirza congratulates team Pakistan on thumping win against England

Ace Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza has sent a bunch of warm felicitations to Pakistan after they emerged victorious at the ICC World Cup 2019 match against England on Monday.



Sania congratulated Pakistan on its amazing redemption in the World Cup and tweeted:

"Congratulations to Team Pakistan on bouncing back the way they did and being as unpredictable like it always is !!! @cricketworldcup got more interesting than it already was."

Sania Mirza has often been seen waging support to the Pakistani cricket team and its players.



It was only recently that the tennis star came to pacer Hasan Ali's rescue when he was trolled by a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will next clash with Sri Lanka on Friday, 7th June.

