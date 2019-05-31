No load-shedding in Karachi during Eid holidays: K-Electric

KARACHI: K-Electric has announced that all residential power consumers will remain exempted from load-shed during the Eid-ul-fitr holidays.



In line with its commitment to provide maximum relief to its customers, KE spokesperson said, “As part of summer preparedness, we have strengthened our network and system and have beefed up the on-ground work force through capacity building and technological advancement. Aimed at facilitating customers in the best possible organizational capacity, KE staff will ensure increased vigilance. Moreover, KE teams will remain operational round the clock during the Eid holidays to address any localized issues.”

Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Wednesday, June 5 and the federal and Sindh government has announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid.

June 4, 5, 6 and 7 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) have been declared public holidays.