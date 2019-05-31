Pakistani startup Tello Talk wins a spot in Google's Demo Day Asia finals

BANGKOK: From an imaging device for early breast cancer detection to making solar energy more accessible while improving education opportunities for kids, there were a large number of top-notch startups with impactful ideas that applied to be part of Google’s second Demo Day Asia.



This year, Google welcomes eleven startups from around the APAC region as finalists.

Among them are Tello Talk, a startup incubated at The Nest i/o -- an instant messaging application that allows people to exchange messages, interact in group chats, use push-to-talk feature for walkie-talkie functionality, share images and files.

The finalists will travel to Bangkok next month where they’ll take part in our Google for Startups Demo Day at the Techsauce Global Summit. As part of this, they’ll experience three days of mentorship, programming and networking to help them grow their businesses.

This will culminate in a much anticipated pitch, where the finalists will have a chance to share their business propositions with distinguished judges, including Shannon Kalayanamitr from GOBI Partners and Justin Nguyen from Monk's Hill Ventures.