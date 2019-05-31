Sajal Aly condemns media channel's exploitation of viral kid Ahmed Shah

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know about the cute Pathan kid Ahmed Shah who has become an internet sensation overnight with his cute antics.



Ahmed rose to prominence with his adorable 'Peeche Tou Dekho' video that stole the hearts of a million people who have been swooning over the 4-year-old's cuteness ever since.

So much so that Ahmed now appears almost every day on shows aired on a private TV channel.

This has raised an eyebrow of worry and caused eminent celebrities to come together to voice concerns over the innocent kid's frequent presence during live transmissions.

It all started when famous YouTuber Arslan Naseer made a video in this regard where he detailed his thoughts on the matter.

Titled 'Save the Pathan kid', Arslan's video casts a light on how TV channels are banking on the child's innocence for ratings and cashing on his popularity to muster TRPs.

He also goes on to say that the TV channel has commercialised the young child and that too without his permission.

The video was received in affirmative by actress Sajal Aly who has come forth opining how Ahmed Shah has been reduced to a mere prop on live shows.

Other noted personalities including journalist Asif Khan and professional squash player Noorena Shams also condemned the kid being misused like this.

Here is what Twitterati thinks in this regard:



