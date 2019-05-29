Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark start of World Cup

LONDON: Wax museum Madame Tussauds Wednesday unveiled Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s statue at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London to mark the launch of the ICC World Cup 2019.



Kholi's wax statue will remain on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday (today) until July 15. It will be at the museum trough out the tournament.

From Thursday(today) onwards, Kohli will sit alongside legends such as Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and fellow Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.



The batsman's statue is dressed in the official Indian kit as well as shoes and gloves donated by the sportsman himself.



Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, was reported to have said: “Cricket fever is set to sweep the nation in the coming weeks so what better way to unveil our new figure of Virat Kohli than with the help of our neighbours at Lord’s.

He further said: "We hope that cricket fans will enjoy not only watching their hero on the pitch but taking to the crease with him here at Madame Tussauds London."