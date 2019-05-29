Breaking religious barriers: Two Muslim, Hindu families swap kidneys, saves lives

Breaking the religious barriers, two Muslim and Hindu families swapped their kidneys and saved the lives Baramulla district of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK)



According to Indian media, a Hindu man donated his kidney to a Kashmiri Muslim, whose wife later donated her kidney to the Hindu donor’s wife.

India Today reported that Abdul Aziz Nazar, a carpenter by profession and aged 53, hails from Kareri village of Baramulla district of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). Abdul Aziz had lost both the kidneys due to urolithiasis (kidney stones) and was searching for a donor.

He had registered his name on an app that matched donors and receivers.

On the other hand, Hindu Sujit Kumar Singh, 46, from Bihar was also searching for a kidney for his wife.

He had also registered his wife's name on the app.

Interestingly, Sujit's kidney matched with Abdul Aziz Nazar, his wife Manjula Kumari's blood group matched with Abdul's wife Shazia (50).

The doctors suggested the kidney swap after the medical parameters of all four -- Abdul Aziz Nazar, Shazia, Sujit Kumar Singh, and Manjula -- perfectly matched with each other.

Kashmir Muslim Abdul Aziz Nazar said it was not religion but the life which matters. "I feel very happy that the kidney belongs to a Hindu," he said.

Both Sujit Kumar Singh and his wife Manjula Kumari are also happy after surgery.