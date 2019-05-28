Sunny weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI: The metropolis is likely to experience sunny weather over the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 35 to 37 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 percent humidity in the city.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail during the next 24 hours throughout Sindh.