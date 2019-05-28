Chinese Vice President visits Haier Industrial Park Lahore

Lahore: Vice President of China Wang Qishan was accorded a red-carpet welcome when he arrived at Haier Industrial Park in a landmark visit to the sprawling facility that is widely seen as a shining example of Pak China economic cooperation.



The Vice President was accompanied by the Chief Minster, Punjab Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal and other senior government officials.

The distinguished visitors were received by top ranking officials of Haier China who had earlier arrived in Pakistan to oversee arrangements for according the Vice President a most memorable welcome.

Also, on hand to receive the distinguished visitor was Executive President and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Haier Group, Liang Haishan, V.P. Global Appliances Haier Group, CEO of SEA & SA Song Yujun, General Manager Haier Pakistan Li Dapeng, CEO Haier & Ruba Manufacturing (HNR) Javed Afridi & Chairman JW SEZ Group Shah Faisal Afridi.

This is the fourth time for a high ranking and most distinguished visitor to tour Haier Industrial Park. Previously Prime Minister Wen Jiabao in 2005, President Hu Jintao in 2006 and Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 2019 have visited Haier Industrial Park which has since been hailed as the most successful model of industrial and economic cooperation between Chinese companies and Pakistani entrepreneurs.

The Haier Industrial Park is a sprawling facility in Lahore with a 1.6-million unit per annum designed capacity to manufacture, assemble and produce high end home appliances and electronics. These include refrigerators, deep freezers, air conditioners, fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines and LED TVs.

Wang Qishan’s visit to Pakistan, seen as part of the increased high-level contacts between the two countries, will further deepen Pak China economic ties.