Video: Hindu extremists thrash three Muslims including woman over beef rumour in India

MADHYA PRADESH: Three Muslims including a lady were severely thrashed by Hindu mob over rumours of carrying beef in Seoni city of Madhya Pradesh.

The video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, Hindu extremists self-claimed gau rakhshaks (cow vigilantes) could be seen hitting the young Muslims with sticks.

Muslim man beaten by the mob was later forced to thrash his wife with slipper and say Jai Shree Ram.

According to police, five suspected men have been arrested from Seoni city, 350 km from state capital Bhopal.

The Muslims who were thrashed have been identified as local residents Dilip Malviya, Taufik and Anjum Shama.