Asif Ali leaves for England to join Pakistan World Cup squad with a heartfelt message for everyone who stood by him

LAHORE: Asif Ali on Saturday left for England to join Pakistan cricket team to become part of green-shirts World Cup 2019 campaign .

"Leaving today to join Pakistan team in UK for our Cricket World Cup journey. We as a team will be in need of your prayers & unconditional support.

These are the final few lines for my princess Dua Fatima. Meri beti k liye dua or Fateha ki darkhwast hai. Aap sab k liye duaaain!," he tweeted on Saturday.

Asif Ali had to leave the team after his minor daughter died in US where she was being treated for cancer.

His tweet also accompanied a statement in which the cricketer thanked everyone who stood by him in "this extremely difficult time.

"I want to to exten my special gratitude to all doctors, US Consulate General Lahore, Pakistan Embassy of Chicago and New York, Mayo Clionic Rochester, Pakistani community of Minnesota, entire media family and may fans for their extra ordinary support unconditional care, love and prayers for may daughter," the statement read.

Asif Ali joins the team a less than a week before the Work Cup starts in England.

Pakistan team lost their first warm-up match against Afghanistan on Friday.