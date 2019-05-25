Kangana Ranaut enjoys Iftar party with Taher Shabbir, extends Ramzan greetings

MUMBAI: As the Muslims all around the world are observing the holy month of Ramzan with religious fervour, the people from other communities also showing the unity and solidarity with their Muslim friends and colleagues to get its blessings.

Bollywood's outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut, who has just returned from Cannes, visited her Manikarnika co-star Taher Shabbir to celebrate the Ramzan. She was reportedly sacrificed food and water from her arrival to the dusk.

The actress along with her sister Rangoli Chandel enjoyed an Iftar party, which was hosted by Taher Shabbir's family to promote inter-faith harmony. Kangana was looking awesome in a pink and white gharara suit at the event.

Showing a gesture of inter-faith harmony she also reportedly took part in preparation of Iftari with the actor and his family, her gesture attracted a huge applause from her fans and other notables of the industry.

Taking to Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut's team posted very graceful pictures from the Iftar party with a caption: "#KanganaRanaut relishing the Eid festivities at the iftar party at her friend and Manikarnika's co-star, @itstahershabbir's place."







On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga. The actress is playing the role of a Kabaddi player in the film.

