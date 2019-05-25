close
Sat May 25, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 25, 2019

Kangana Ranaut enjoys Iftar party with Taher Shabbir, extends Ramzan greetings

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 25, 2019

MUMBAI: As the Muslims all around the world are observing  the holy month of Ramzan with religious fervour, the people from other communities also  showing the unity and solidarity with their Muslim friends and colleagues to get its blessings.

 Bollywood's outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut, who has just returned from Cannes, visited her Manikarnika co-star Taher Shabbir  to celebrate  the   Ramzan. She was reportedly sacrificed food and water from her arrival to the dusk.

The actress  along with her sister Rangoli Chandel enjoyed an Iftar party, which was  hosted by Taher Shabbir's family to promote inter-faith harmony. Kangana was looking awesome  in a pink and white gharara suit at the event.

Showing a gesture of inter-faith harmony she also reportedly took part in preparation  of Iftari with the actor and  his family, her  gesture attracted a  huge applause from  her fans  and other notables of the industry.   

 Taking to Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut's team posted very graceful pictures from the Iftar party with a caption: "#KanganaRanaut relishing the Eid festivities at the iftar party at her friend and Manikarnika's co-star, @itstahershabbir's place."


On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga. The actress is playing the role of a Kabaddi player in the film. 

