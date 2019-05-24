PM Imran seeks business community role in poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the poverty alleviation from Pakistan was his mission for which the trade community must extend its support.



In a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and business community in Karachi, PM Imran said he wanted his government to be acknowledged as the most trade and investment friendly government.

The Premier said the corruption during the previous government had marred the economy.

“We have inherited a fragile economy. I cannot let the plunderers off,” he remarked.

He told the delegation that the government had appointed experts at the Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan.

Khan urged the trade community to take advantage of the amnesty scheme announced by the government.

The prime minister said the government desired the private sector to play a key role for bringing about the economic stability. The government would extend all out facilities for promotion of investment and business activities, he added.

He said bringing ease of doing business, reforms in the FBR and creation of a conducive and friendly atmosphere for the business were among the government’s foremost priorities.

The delegation expressed confidence in the government’s fiscal policies and also put forward their suggestions to help achieve economic stability and targets.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from FPCCI, Karachi Chambers of Commerce, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Ready-made Garments, Pakistan Leather Garments, Rice Export, Pakistan Automotive Parts, Pakistan Bedwear Exporters, Pakistan Denim Manufacturers, Towel Manufacturers, Pakistan Hosiery and other business sectors.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood were also present.