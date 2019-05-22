Salman Khan overreacts to Priyanka Chopra, makes sarcastic remarks

MUMBAI: Showbiz's iconic personality Priyanka Chopra's decision to opt out of Bharat appears to be a never-healed wound for Bollywood's Dabang Star Salman Khan as he still, even after one year, cries on her exit from the film.

The 53-year-old actor reportedly made sarcastic remarks on the actress' prioritising her wedding over his film, saying: "While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film."

Salman Khan, who faced criticism for his 'raped like a woman' comment, seemingly not happy with Priyanka's will to shun his movie as he previously took a swipe at the actress with his remarks he made during an interview, taunting the actress: "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her" - for Katrina Kaif's casting in the film: "Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Udaipur in December last year. The couple recently attended the Cannes Film Festival together.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was reported to have said: "even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn't call me," adding that he couldn't make Priyanka change her mind.

"I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn't sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding," he added.



In past, Salman's words were also suggesting as Priyanka had hit a nerve, as a media outlet quoted him as saying: "If she does not want to work with me, it's okay; she's working with a big hero in Hollywood," hinting at rumours that she has bagged a role in a Hollywood film with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

'Bharat' stars Salman with Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It also features Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.