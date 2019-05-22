Close relative arrested in Farishta rape and murder case

Islamabad: Police have arrested a close relative of Farishta, 10-year old girl who was found dead from a forest near Islamabad.

The girl was raped before being murdered in an incident that sparked protest in Islamabad and triggered outrage on the social media.

The police said the suspect was arrested after being identified by other suspects taken into custody in connection with the case.

The investigators have not revealed more details about the suspect but they said scope of investigation has been widened.

Farishta, belonging to a family from Monmand district now settled in Islamabad's Shehzad Twon, had gone missing from the capital on May 15.

The family held a protest demonstration at Tarmri Chow with the dead body of the girl. They held local police responsible for the rape and murder of the girl.

The protesters said instead of lodging an FIR, the police accused the girl of eloping.



The protest was called off after they were ensured that action would be taken against SHO of Shehzad Town.

Case resisted against SHO

A case has been registered against the SHO Shehzad Town and his subordinates for negligence., according to Geo News.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed on Tuesday suspended SHO and tasked SSP Umar Khan with investigating the case.

According to the DIG Operations, the police have found clues about the murderer and they would soon resolve the case.

He said the aim of suspending the SHO was to ensure a transparent inquiry.