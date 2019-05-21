Meghan Markle asked to be set up with a ‘famous English man’ before Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after welcoming their firstborn son Archie have become one of the most admired couples of all time while their tale of love has also grabbed ample headlines.

However, turns out the Suits actor had long been in search of a ‘famous, English man’ before she was introduced to Prince Harry and their meeting was not sheer luck.

As per a report by The Sun, TV personality Lizzie Cundy spilled the beans that prior to her meeting with Prince Harry, Meghan had asked her to set her up with a ‘famous, British man’.

“We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men’,” to which Lizzie stated that she would help her indeed.

The two had remained connected after that till Meghan met Prince Harry and later married him in 2018.