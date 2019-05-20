NAB Karachi recommends investigation against Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Regional Board Meeting was held at NAB Karachi today in which inquiry converted into investigation against Sharjeel Memon on the allegation of assets beyond his means recommended and sent for approval of NAB HQ Islamabad.



A Reference against Officers/ Officials of Sindh Provincial Cooperation Department and others on allegation of Illegal auctions of properties of Sindh Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd & Misappropriation/Embezzlement of proceeds of auction of Sindh Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd, also recommended and sent for approval of NAB HQ Islamabad.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of NAB Karachi on successful disposal of mega cases.