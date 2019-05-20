close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 20, 2019

NAB Karachi recommends investigation against Sharjeel Memon

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 20, 2019

KARACHI: Regional Board Meeting was held at NAB Karachi today in which inquiry converted into investigation against Sharjeel Memon on the allegation of assets beyond his means recommended and sent for approval of NAB HQ Islamabad.

A Reference against Officers/ Officials of Sindh Provincial Cooperation Department and others on allegation of Illegal auctions of properties of Sindh Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd & Misappropriation/Embezzlement of proceeds of auction of Sindh Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd, also recommended and sent for approval of NAB HQ Islamabad.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of NAB Karachi on successful disposal of mega cases.

Latest News

More From Pakistan