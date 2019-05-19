Brad Hodge takes a dig at Virat Kohli over face care brand advertisement

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge made a snide remark at Virat Kohli after the latter unveiled his new campaign ad for facial products for men, was released on Thursday.

While the Indian cricket maestro turned to Twitter to show a glimpse to his fans of him pairing up with an Indian facial brand, the Australian cricket icon took no time to take a dig at Kohli, leaving fans in fits of laughter over the sarcastic remark.

“Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES! #HimalayaMenPimplesGottaGo #LookingGoodAndLovingIt,” he had tweeted.





Soon after Brad jumped in saying: “Amazing what people do for money.”

However, the Australian middle order batsman soon had to face the wrath of Kohli’s fans over his snide remark as they attacked him for ‘getting worked up by an ad.’