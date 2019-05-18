Bollywood actor Sunny Deol in trouble as he gets EC notice

CHANDIGARH: Bollywood actor and BJP Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol seems to be in trouble as he was served a notice from the Indian Election Commission for breaking the electoral code of conduct.

The actor allegedly held a public meeting in Pathankot on Friday after the electioneering came to an end at 5 p.m. on Friday.

A microphone was also used to address the public gathering attended by around 200 people, an EC official told the Indian media.

The notice stated SAD-BJP candidate Sunny Deol had violated the model code of conduct by continuing campaigning during the silent period.

The country’s election holding authority has completely banned electioneering in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab 48 hours before the polling process gets underway. The polling will begin at 0700 hours on Sunday.