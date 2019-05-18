Nadal dispatches Tsitsipas to reach Rome final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Defending champion Rafael Nadal swept past Greece´s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his first final on clay this season at the Italian Open on Saturday.
The eight-time Rome winner had been stunned by Tsitsipas, seeded eighth, in the semi-finals at the Madrid Open last weekend.
But the 32-year-old Spaniard was clinical on the red clay of the Foro Italico winning through in 1hr 42min to maintain his record of having not dropped a set this week.
Nadal next plays either world number one Novak Djokovic or Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who meet in the second semi-final.
Nadal, seeded second, was playing his fourth straight semi-final, but had not managed to go further on clay this season.
His run to the Rome final comes just a week before he starts his assault on a 12th French Open title at Roland Garros.
ROME: Defending champion Rafael Nadal swept past Greece´s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his first final on clay this season at the Italian Open on Saturday.
The eight-time Rome winner had been stunned by Tsitsipas, seeded eighth, in the semi-finals at the Madrid Open last weekend.
But the 32-year-old Spaniard was clinical on the red clay of the Foro Italico winning through in 1hr 42min to maintain his record of having not dropped a set this week.
Nadal next plays either world number one Novak Djokovic or Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who meet in the second semi-final.
Nadal, seeded second, was playing his fourth straight semi-final, but had not managed to go further on clay this season.
His run to the Rome final comes just a week before he starts his assault on a 12th French Open title at Roland Garros.