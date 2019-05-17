Shahbaz Sharif never met NAB chairman: PML-N





LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif never had a meeting with chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

This was clarified by Ataullah Tarar, Deputy Secretary General of PML-N, stating the Party’s official stance on journalist Javed Chaudhry’s column and interview of Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

Tarar said that Shahbaz Sharif, president PML-N and the Leader of the Opposition, never met Justice (R) Javed Iqbal since his appointment as the chairman NAB.

He said that the chairman NAB gives interview himself and later denies it.

Earlier, DG NAB Punjab spreaded sensation through his interviews at TV channels, Tarar added.

He blamed that the cases are opened and closed by NAB on political basis.

The deputy secretary-General of the party said that those persons were given clean chit who looted the nation’s billions of rupees.

He claimed that solid evidences of embezzlement are available against those who were given clean chit by NAB.

He asked the NAB chairman to produce solid evidences for the cases against the Sharif Family, otherwise he should apologise before the nation.