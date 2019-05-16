Pakistani origin lawyer sworn in as Manchester's New Lord Mayor

Pakistani origin lawyer Abid Latif Chohan, who moved to Britain in 1998, has now sworn in as Manchester’s New Lord Mayor.



Longsight councillor Abid Latif Chohan from Punjab’s Jehlum moved to Manchester in 1998, to work as a lawyer, has become Manchester's New Lord Mayor.

Chohan said it was a ‘huge honour’ to take on the prestigious role and the he looked forward to serving the city.

He vowed to help make Manchester a 'fairer and more inclusive place to live and work'.

A former human rights lawyer and activist, Chohan grew up in a remote village in Pakistan.

He is the founder and chair of the British Pakistani Cultural Association which aims to promote Pakistani heritage and culture in the UK.

"I can say proudly that I’m not just serving people of Manchester, but also people of Pakistan," he said.