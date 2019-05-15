Karachi likely to experience partly cloudy weather on Thursday

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degree centigrade with 44 to 55 percent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail overmost parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However dust-thunderstorm or light rain may occur at isolated paces in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.