PTI has laid foundation for creation of South Punjab: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has laid the foundation for the creation of South Punjab.



In his tweet Tuesday, Shah Mehmood says, “As promised, PTI has laid the foundation for the creation of South Punjab.”

He went on to say “The creation of this province (South Punjab) will help ensure speedy justice to the people, safeguard their interests and ensure effective administration by empowering the people of South Punjab.”



