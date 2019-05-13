Sindh offers best medical facilities to patients: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Sindh offers best medical facilities for patients from the province as well as from whole country and stressed for more effective measures for prevention of epidemic and transmittable diseases.

PPP Chairman was speaking at a briefing on health issues by Sindh government at Bilawal House today.

Those present at the briefing include Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Health and Population Welfare Departments Dr Azra Pechuho, Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Murtaza Wahab and officials of Health Department.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was informed that a network of NICVD hospitals in upper, lower and middle parts of the province were providing round the clock state of the art facilities to the patients from all the four provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

PPP Chairman instructed that best possible medical facilities should be made available to the people at their door-step despite reduced federal fund transfer to the province as health has been given top priority by the PPP in our election manifesto.