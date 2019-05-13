Kamal Haasan says India’s first terrorist was a Hindu

NEW DEHLI: Hindu-Muslim rivalry is at peak during Indian election and leaders from leading parties are using the religion card to the maximum.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has triggered a controversy, saying free India’s first “terrorist was a Hindu,” referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Indian freedom movement leader Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948.

According to Indian media reports, he said this while addressing an election campaign in Aravakurichi town of Tamil Nadu last night.

The actor-politician said he was one of those “proud Indians” who desires an India with equality and where the “three colours” in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, “remained intact.”

“I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it [terrorism, apparently] starts,” he further added.

‘Chachi 420’ actor is not new to controversies, he hit Hindu sentiments in November 2017, when he took potshots at what he termed as “Hindu extremism,” which drew condemnation from the BJP and other extremist parties.