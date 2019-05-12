WATCH: Four shops in Sialkot collapse, resulting in owner's cardiac arrest

SIALKOT: Four shops in Sialkot’s Sambrial district collapsed to the ground on Sunday leading to one of the owners getting a cardiac arrest.

As per reports citing the assistant commissioner, the four shops in the area fallen to pieces within a matter of minutes due to excavation work undergoing in the basement of the structures.

Reports revealed that the owner of one of the shops after witnessing the site had gotten a cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to a hospital in the locality.

It was revealed further that the structures crumbling had been a direct consequence to safety measures getting avoided during digging process.