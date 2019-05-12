Fawad Chaudhry holds female doctors to a 'criminal' level for not practicing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday addressed the issue of female doctors not practicing after graduating, holding them to a ‘criminal’ level.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader sharing the statistics of nearly 85,000 female doctors not being able to practice after receiving education.

“This is nearly criminal, specially when State is subsidising medical education,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, social media had stood divided on the statistics of nearly 85,000 female doctors completing their medical education but not getting allowed to practice due to pressures from society as actor Armeena Rana Khan had also addressed the issue saying:

“85,000 female doctors not practicing after getting an qualification. This is because A: To secure a better marriage proposal. B: Wives are barred from working by their insecure husbands. Is it time to make them pay back the costs so that replacement doctors can be trained?.”



