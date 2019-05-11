close
Sat May 11, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 11, 2019

Sehat Insaf Card for Youth planned

Pakistan

APP
Sat, May 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Youth Affairs programme (PMYA) has planned to issue Insaf Sehat Card for youth across the country to empower them socially and economically.

According to an official, special packages will be provided to them for free medical treatment in any hospital under Insaf Sehat Card for youth programme.

He said that Youth’s health or well-being was very important so that they can play their role for development of the country.

PTI’s Government was committed to provide paramount opportunities to the youth so that they could contribute to the national development, he said.

