Italian ambassador's special Ramadan message in Urdu

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has greeted Muslims in the country a very happy 'Ramadan Mubarak' in a specialized message in Urdu.



The Italian envoy took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a message wherein he and his wife can be seen reading a translated message in Urdu to wish the Muslims of Pakistan a blessed month ahead.

"Lidya aur meri taraf se saaray Pakistanion aur duniya bhar ke Muslims ke Liye rehmaton se bharay Mah-e-Ramzan ki duaen, salaamat rahen Ramadan Mubarak (Lidya and I wish all the Muslims of Pakistan and around the world a blessed month of Ramadan ahead. Stay blessed, happy Ramadan)," the couple share in the video message.



Stefano is in Pakistan to strengthen friendships and foster ties among the Italy and Pakistan.