close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 7, 2019

Italian ambassador's special Ramadan message in Urdu

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 07, 2019

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has greeted Muslims in the country a very happy 'Ramadan Mubarak' in a specialized message in Urdu. 

The Italian envoy took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a message wherein he and his wife  can be seen reading a translated message in Urdu to wish the Muslims of Pakistan a blessed month ahead.

"Lidya aur meri taraf se saaray Pakistanion aur duniya bhar ke Muslims ke Liye rehmaton se bharay Mah-e-Ramzan ki duaen, salaamat rahen Ramadan Mubarak (Lidya and I wish all the Muslims of Pakistan and around the world a blessed month of Ramadan ahead. Stay blessed, happy Ramadan)," the couple share in the video message. 

 Stefano is in Pakistan to strengthen friendships and foster ties among the Italy and Pakistan. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan