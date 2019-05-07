close
Tue May 07, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 7, 2019

Pakistan's tour of Australia: Green Shirts to play two Tests, three T20s

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, May 07, 2019

SYDNEY: Pakistan cricket team will tour Australia for two Tests and three-T20I  in November later this year,  a schedule released Tuesday.

 As per details,  one of the two Tests to be played in the series in Adelaide will be a day-night affair featuring the pink ball, and it will be a part of the ICC World Test championship.

There will then be back-to-back day-night Tests against Pakistan in Adelaide (from November 29) and then New Zealand in Perth (from December 12) before the traditional MCG and SCG Tests over the holiday period.

The Green Shirts  will also play three-T20I  against the  Kiwis during the  tour, which are scheduled for November 3, 5 and November 8.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and India are scheduled to visit with the summer of cricket to run from September until late March.

Tests

November 21-25 - Pakistan vs Australia  at Brisbane

November 29-December 3 - Pakistan vs Australia at Adelaide (day/night)



