Who are Sham Idrees, Queen Froggy?

KARACHI: Pakistani-origin Ehtesham Idrees, known as Sham Idrees, is a Canada-based YouTube influencer, and his wife Seher - hailed as Queen Froggy - is also an online public figure.

The couple has always struck the right chord with the audiences by creating funny content on YouTube as they have over 1.7 million subscribers and 0.6 million subscribers, respectively.



The duo have fans all over the world, particularly in Pakistan. The couple is a new talk of the town since they were assaulted during a meet and greet at a Mall in Karachi on Sunday.

Idrees and Froggy said that, they were hounded by Saad Ur Rehman's fans, a fellow Pakistan-based YouTuber lovingly called Ducky Bhai, chanting Ducky's name and drowning out the duo's voices during the meet.

Condemning the violence, which turned to the public place from the social media, some of the critics called the incident as scripted and a way to double the popularity the both already enjoy among their fans .

While, their fans took it serious as both Ducky Bhai and Sham Idrees have never been on good terms. The ongoing feud between Youtubers reached to a new level when an individual 'punched Shaam’s wife Froggy in face'.

Froggy uploaded an emotional video on her YouTube channel to share the violent incident, saying: "I'm broken, torn,, shocked and hurt, not just mentally but physically. I did not expect Saad (Ducky) and his fans and fellow Youtubers to spread such hate and negativity on social media to the point that people want to go out in public and hurt a woman.

She added: "The social media feud was going on between my husband and YouTubers, why was I the target? Because I'm his wife? So you have the right to hit me? I'm so scared to go out of my house."

Meanwhile, express his disapproval of the sad incident, Ducky Bhai also took to YouTube, stating how 'physical violence is unacceptable at all cost' and that he 'stands with Sham amidst the entire fiasco'.

